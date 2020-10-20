Why doubt looms over Diwali dhamaka

This year’s Diwali at the Indore-based Shukla household will “not be expensive at all", declares Priya Singh Shukla, who runs a business in the city. Unlike previous festive seasons, when Shukla, for instance, bought gold bangles (in 2018) or pricey clothes, the budget is tight this year. The rolling, interminable lockdowns had temporarily shuttered her mid-sized salon in Indore for many months.

Shukla’s business is down by a third, reflecting the broader trend in the beauty services industry. Her employee strength, once at 20, is now down to 12. “I’ve told my staff to take salary cuts," she said. Imagine, there are households that run on the business I do, says Shukla.

The cascading effect will inevitably leave an impact on what and whether middle-to-lower income families will purchase during the festive season this year.

The seven-member Shukla household will not buy new bedsheets, sofa covers or fancy clothes. Instead, Shukla is currently contemplating just two big-ticket purchases. As the family’s household help made her way back to her village mid-lockdown, Shukla says she spent three months cooking and cleaning. A dishwasher and a new washing machine are on the family shopping list this year—which Shukla says are “absolute necessities".

Shukla’s characterization of her buying impulses fits into the broader trends that sellers are seeing too. Home-bound Indians are trying to use festive season discounts to stock up on a few small comforts that could marginally improve lockdown life—which is still a prevalent reality in parts of the country, according to Google mobility trends.

Discretionary or extravagant purchases are not on the bucket list of many. “Need-based buying" is the buzzword among sellers this season. Many retail/consumer goods companies have been obsessively tracking walk-ins and footfalls at least since early August. Sellers are still wary of the weeks ahead; on what comes after a short burst of sales fuelled by discounts and EMIs (online retailers have already documented a huge boom in instalment-based sales this season, with one in five purchases in some big-ticket categories driven by EMIs). The question on everyone’s mind is this: What is the exact point at which comfort returns to India’s consumer economy?

Over a long phone call, Shukla drives home the point that things are still very uncertain. “I think, this will be a necessity-led Diwali. There will be no extraordinary expenses at all," she said.

The three months starting with Onam in the south and up till Diwali in mid-November accounts for roughly 30-40% of the total annual sales of several consumer-facing businesses. These are usually driven by offers, big-ticket discounts and ad-promotions that drive consumer spending in the country.

But a few days into the tail-end of this three-month-long bonanza, most retailers are still unwilling to hazard a guess. The hope is pent-up demand and general consumer fatigue will force them to step out and spend. However, doubt looms large.

“Retailers are expecting business to be around 60-75% of last year’s (low base due to an economic slowdown) in the December quarter," said B. S. Nagesh, founder of the Trust for Retailers and Retail Association of India and a non-executive director at Shoppers Stop, who spoke on behalf of the industry.

Nagesh who has spent decades working in India’s retail sector said that the pandemic has significantly changed consumer sentiment, behaviour and the categories on which people want to spend. Also, pricing has changed, he said. “I mean, we are seeing more and more value-based shopping," he said.

This, he said, will reflect in this year’s festive season sales.

Early signs from Pujo in eastern India were positive, he said, with consumers willing to step out and businesses showing improvement month-on-month. “So, the indication from Pujo is that Diwali will go well," he said. But more people will shop online and buy only the things they really need. “In most cases, we’re seeing category-wise differences and online shopping going up," he said.

Economic gloom

India’s GDP is expected to contract by 9.5% in FY21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said last week. In its recent consumer confidence survey, India’s central bank said that household confidence fell to its third successive all-time low in September, as household perception of the economy and employment prospects worsened.

More respondents reported curtailment in both overall and essential spending during the past one year, when compared with the last survey round, RBI said. In a separate report, researcher Euromonitor said middle-income households that it surveyed are likely to cut back on all discretionary spending, while prioritizing spends on essentials.

While several economic indicators have improved substantially since April with the gradual opening up of the economy—India’s services sector, for instance, neared recovery in September, with the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services rising to 49.8 from 41.8 in August—but consumer demand for a range of products remains weak.

A dip in household consumption isn’t good news for any economy. Which is why, last week, the government announced a set of schemes for central government employees, egging them to spend on discretionary items.

Now, retailers are hoping demand will see at least some uptick. Discounts, said analysts, will continue to be key as consumers have turned especially deal-seeking. “Given the lockdown and mobility restrictions in general, consumers have been restricted to their homes for most of the year. This will lead to a pent-up demand across categories ranging from electronics, appliances, and home furnishings," said Vishnu Vardhan, consultant, Euromonitor International.

Cautious consumption

Retailers are observing a dual trend in the market—while a section of shoppers are itching to step out and spend, fatigued by months of being indoors, they are also picky about what they spend on.

“One can see that consumers are really wanting to step out and indulge in small luxuries, which everybody in India indulges in during the festive period. So, that is clearly a positive sign. Counterbalancing that, of course, is the ongoing worry about covid infections… the numbers are (still) quite high," said Sandeep Kataria, chief executive officer, Bata India, the country’s top footwear company that sells 49 million pairs of shoes annually. The December quarter is the biggest quarter for the company, contributing to almost 35% of yearly sales.

Kataria, who oversees a business sprawling across 1,550 stores and online sale channels, remains sceptical of business beating previous years’ sales targets.

“The fact is that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. The number of infections in India is nothing to be scoffed at. So, none of us should, in that sense, consider that we are now in the post-covid era," he said. Kataria said that while the festival of Rakhi and the 2 October national holiday saw encouraging footfalls in some stores, people are still avoiding busy, large communal spaces.

Rajat Wahi, a partner at Deloitte India, said that much would depend on how much some households have managed to save on things that they would usually spend money on—like travelling and socializing—over the last six months. But, on the downside, salary cuts and job losses remains a prevalent reality. The mood is still muted, Wahi said.

Take 27-year-old Sanchi Roy, who usually looks forward to the festive season to stock up on new clothes and shoes that she could wear when she goes back home to Patna to celebrate Dussehra and Diwali with her family. But this year, Roy says she sees little merit in shopping. “I’m not stepping out at all," the PhD scholar based in Varanasi said. “It’s not about reducing expenses, but all my previous purchases—apparel and shoes—are anyway lying around," added Roy, who doesn’t see things changing soon for her to splurge.

What are they buying?

However, despite the economic odds, some companies have observed a permanent reset in consumption behaviour. For instance, the white goods and home appliances industry has been an outlier this year as several households spent money on upgrading electronics at home or, in some cases, buying new ones for the first time. This has helped improve the penetration of household appliances in a market like India where ownership of washing machines and air-conditioners is still low. Apparel, beauty, footwear, accessories and watch retailers have seen a significant slump in business, on the other hand. Most white goods companies say they expect to grow over the last festive season by selling more refrigerators, washing machines, television sets, and other kitchen appliances that have now become necessities.

Panasonic India that sells home appliances, such as refrigerators, television sets and air-conditioners, expects an average of 18% growth over last year.

Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, which sells fans, electric cookers, mixer-grinders, juicers and coffee makers, said: “I think there are two segments of people: Those who have obviously lost their jobs and, therefore, will compromise on spending. Then, there is a segment that has money to spend. I think you might see them come back with a vengeance."

Interestingly, India’s smaller cities have shown a sudden and expanding appetite for consumer products.

Bata’s Kataria too said that so-far demand in non-metros and India’s smaller cities have outstripped metros. “This is due to two reasons—one is that infections are lower and the opportunity to work from home is lower, so people have to step out. And the second is many of these families used to visit big cities on shopping trips earlier, which has been limited, and, therefore, demand in the smaller towns has been higher," he said.

But small towns clearly can’t replace the big cities, which is evident from the fact that business in most categories hovers around 60-70% of pre-covid levels, with the exception of electronic goods. The next one to two months will be crucial for the retail industry, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), told Mint.

India is also entering the wedding season. Several weddings that were postponed in the months of April and March are now resuming, albeit with limited guests. In Delhi’s oldest market, Chandani Chowk, several ethnic wear retailers are already reporting better than pre-covid business. “Footfalls are back, thanks to the (Delhi) Metro, and some development work that has happened here," said Sanjay Bhargava, president, Chandani Chowk Sarv Vypyar Mandal.

But smaller gatherings, which is the pandemic norm, will also translate to less spending. Liquor major Diageo India is already feeling the pinch. “There are restrictions on all manner of celebrations. Weddings are limited to 100 guests. Everything, right now, is in wait and watch mode," said Abhishek Shahabadi, vice-president, Diageo India.

Online bonanza

But even in this season of uncertainty and doubt, there is one clear, undeniable bright spot: Online retail. According to estimates from consulting firm RedSeer, almost 50 million shoppers are expected to come online during the first festive sale that is already underway.

With people avoiding busy markets and malls, online retailers have been busy expanding their seller base ahead of the month-long sales, which is expected to be almost double the usual volumes, hitting $7 billion in gross merchandise value, according to RedSeer.

A trend that is already visible among families is deal scouting. In effect, purchasing items only when it comes with a steep enough discount. In Gurgaon, the Chandras have been waiting for this year’s online deals, since the family has been wary of visiting malls to shop. Rashmi Chandra, a home interiors professional, says that her husband is planning to buy an iPhone 11 for their daughter. “The price has really been slashed online, so it is an attractive buy," she said. The real question now before the retail industry—both online and offline—is whether relatively well-off households like the Chandras will continue to spend enough to fuel the consumer economy once discount season ends.

