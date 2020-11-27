Why electric carmakers are in a stock market bubble

Then there’s 2020’s hottest financial fad: SPACs. Many have merged with electric-vehicle groups, and one peculiarity of these deals is that the companies are allowed to publish detailed multi-year financial forecasts, unlike in a regular initial public offering. These projections are often extremely bullish. Like Arrival, Fisker Inc. — an asset-light electric-auto business whose shares have soared — is yet to commence commercial sales. Even Musk is worried about SPACs, though he hasn’t said which ones.