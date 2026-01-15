Why Elon Musk’s Tesla is betting on FSD subscriptions to protect its $1.5 trillion valuation?

Tesla Inc. will discontinue the outright sale of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, transitioning the software into an exclusively monthly subscription service. The policy change, which will come into effect after February 14, 2026, was announced by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The move eliminates the option for a one-time $8,000 upfront payment. Currently, the subscription is priced at $99 per month.

Musk didn’t gave an explanation for the change and also did not say whether Tesla plans to change the pricing for the subscription.

On Thursday at 11:58 a.m. EST, Tesla stock was trading at $442.67, higher by $3.32, or 0.75%.

Why Tesla Changed FSD Sale Plan? The shift marks a major pivot in Tesla’s business strategy as it navigates a prolonged sales slump. Last year, the EV maker lost its title as the world's top electric vehicle manufacturer to China’s BYD.

The decision could have an impact on Tesla’s bottom line.

Recent data from Cox Automotive reveals that Tesla’s fourth quarter sales in the United Sales fell by 15%. This marks the second consecutive year of declining volume, even after the company introduced lower-priced trims of the Model 3 and Model Y following the expiration of federal EV tax credits, as reported by Bloomberg.

To protect its $1.5 trillion valuation, Tesla is increasingly prioritizing high-margin, recurring revenue streams from artificial intelligence (AI) and software rather than one-time hardware sales.

In 2020, Musk famously predicted that FSD would become an "appreciating asset" worth over $100,000. By shifting to a subscription-only model, Tesla effectively treats the software as a service (SaaS) rather than a permanent vehicle upgrade.

According to TechCrunch, increasing subscription sign-ups would also bring Musk nearer to achieving a vital "product goals" necessary for him to secure the entire compensation from his fresh $1 trillion incentive plan. The firm has directed him to, among various requirements, hit "10 million active FSD subscriptions" (calculated daily across a ninety-day interval) prior to late 2035.

Growing Competition The timing of this shift coincides with new pressure from AI chip giant Nvidia, which made waves at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The chipmaker unveiled "Alpamayo," an open-source AI model designed for autonomous vehicle development.

Packaged with Nvidia's existing DRIVE platform, Alpamayo provides rival automakers with a ready-made system for advanced driver assistance.