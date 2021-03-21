After facing criticism of being 'immoral' because of his wealth, Tesla founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to respond to his opponents on his 'accumulation of resources'.

Elon Musk was replying to an article defending Musk's wealth accumulation which quotes United States Senator Bernie Sanders.

Bernie on Thursday tweeted, "We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable."

We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 18, 2021

Responding to the disapproval of his wealth, Musk shared his vision for the humanity. "I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars," Musk said.

I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2021

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now ranked world's second richest after Amazon's Jeff Bezos whose wealth is $178 billion. Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Musk has $170 billion worth of fortune. He has added $104 million in 2021.

