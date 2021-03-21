Why Elon Musk wants to be the richest person on the planet

Why Elon Musk wants to be the richest person on the planet1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk is second richest man on the planet after Amazon's Jeff Bezos
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk is second richest man on the planet after Amazon's Jeff Bezos
After facing criticism of being 'immoral' because of his wealth, Tesla founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to respond to his opponents on his 'accumulation of resources'.
After facing criticism of being 'immoral' because of his wealth, Tesla founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to respond to his opponents on his 'accumulation of resources'.
Elon Musk was replying to an article defending Musk's wealth accumulation which quotes United States Senator Bernie Sanders.
Elon Musk was replying to an article defending Musk's wealth accumulation which quotes United States Senator Bernie Sanders.
Bernie on Thursday tweeted, "We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country. That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable."
Responding to the disapproval of his wealth, Musk shared his vision for the humanity. "I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars," Musk said.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now ranked world's second richest after Amazon's Jeff Bezos whose wealth is $178 billion. Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Musk has $170 billion worth of fortune. He has added $104 million in 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.