Why Equirus is avoiding loss-making startups in its ₹1,500 crore fund

Mumbai-based Equirus Capital is looking to back profitable late-stage companies as India’s startup funding market enters a more selective phase, with investors prioritizing margins, liquidity and exit visibility over rapid growth.
Equirus' new ₹1,500 crore private equity fund, launched in October, targets consumer, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare companies, with a focus on businesses that can provide a liquidity event within three to four years, Srinath Srinivasan, chief investment officer, alternative markets, told Mint.
The fund comprises a ₹750 crore base corpus and a ₹750 crore greenshoe option, and is expected to achieve its first close in the next couple of months. The seven-year vehicle will avoid backing loss-making businesses unless there is conviction that they can turn around quickly, he said.