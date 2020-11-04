Why fewer chips say ‘Made in the U.S.A.’

While manufacturing has left the U.S. in recent decades, many of the world’s largest chip companies are still U.S.-based. Intel Corp., the largest American chip company by sales, does much of its manufacturing in the U.S., although it too has opened factories in places like Ireland, Israel and China. Other big U.S. chip companies, though, contract out all their manufacturing to Asian producers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Nvidia Corp., for example, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif., and is America’s biggest semiconductor company by market value, has its chips made largely outside the U.S. As of 2019, the share of semiconductor sales by U.S.-based companies was around 47%.