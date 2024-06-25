Why FMGC giant Britannia Industries is closing its historic Kolkata Taratala factory- Explained
Britannia Industries is closing its historic Taratala factory in Kolkata, offering VRS packages to all 150 workers. The factory, established in 1947, is being shut down due to inefficiency. Britannia is focusing on modern facilities.
Britannia Industries, a leading food company in India, has announced the closure of its factory in Taratala, Kolkata, marking the shutdown of its second oldest manufacturing unit in the country, established in 1947. The company has notified stock exchanges that all workers at the Taratala factory have been offered and accepted Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) packages, as per a Times of India report.