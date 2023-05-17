Zomato share price: Can ONDC food delivery app create competition, price war? A closer look over the horizon!6 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 03:40 PM IST
ONDC is the new baby cub in the new-age digital companies. Many sees ONDC as a threat for online food delivery giants like Zomato and Swiggy. However, experts hold a different opinion and it is a lot to do with ONDC's food delivery commissions which is expected to be not sustainable ahead.
There is a lot of noise related to the recent entrant the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) application in the e-commerce industry. The app has grabbed many attentions and expectations have started to linger around! From price wars, and intensifying competitions to overtaking biggies like Zomato and Swiggy in the food delivery business, ONDC is seen as the new golden fish in the market. But is ONDC app a threat to giants like Zomato? Experts have different opinion!
