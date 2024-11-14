Why Goldman stands out as a Trump-era winner on Wall Street

There is also a haul of potential revenue in the unit in the form of unrecognized incentive fees for deals done for clients. These are typically fees that the bank expects to get when an investment is sold but can’t yet be certain about them. They could be booked as revenue faster as more deals happen. Goldman reported some $4 billion of unrecognized performance fees, versus just $85 million reported in revenue on that line in the third quarter. Goldman has targeted $1 billion in annual revenue for these fees.