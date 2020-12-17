Why Google is now under attack from all sides

Why Google is now under attack from all sides6 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Search giant faces two—likely soon to be three—antitrust lawsuits
A pair of sweeping antitrust lawsuits against Google this fall essentially grapple with one central question: Is Google good?
For most of its 22-year history, the search giant has enjoyed an enviable public reputation as an omnipresent yet benevolent force. As its parent, Alphabet Inc., morphed into a trillion-dollar conglomerate—more than five times as large as a decade ago—top executives stuck to their line that Google’s market dominance is simply because consumers choose to use its products. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said this year, “I’m really focused on giving users what they want."
