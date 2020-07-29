Why GVK is on a wing and a prayer

The unexpected breakdown in airport operations has forced Mial to look for options such as deferment of revenue share payments to AAI and additional debt financing. Feedback Infra’s Chatterjee hoped that GVK group would be able to get SBI and other lenders on board, and get on with the project implementation as quickly as possible. For GVK, it is crucial now to get the Navi Mumbai project off the ground . That at the end of the day is the only way it can prove its credentials as a financially-stable developer.