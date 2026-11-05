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Why has ED attached ₹510 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group assets? 2 chartered planes, properties among those seized

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Livemint
Published5 Nov 2026, 04:17 PM IST
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Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had attached properties worth 510.17 crore belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group as part of its ongoing investigations into alleged bank fraud involving companies within the group, news agency ANI reported.

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ED attaches 510 crore in Anil Ambani Group assets: What has been seized?

The attachment covers assets linked to two separate investigations: 263.05 crore in the Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance cases, and 247.12 crore in the Reliance Communications case.

Also Read | Reliance Power crashes 5% as ED seizes ₹2,033 cr assets in FEMA case:What's next

In the Reliance Communications case, the ED has attached two private aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 2000 (VT-AAT) and an Embraer EMB-135BJ (VT-OMM), along with six plots of land and an office property in Maharashtra. The action against Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance includes two windmills in Tamil Nadu, along with bank deposits, fixed deposits, investments and outstanding receivables.

ED's total attachment against Anil Ambani Group reaches 23,100 crore

With these fresh attachments, ED has cumulatively attached and seized assets worth approximately 23,100 crores till date in several cases being investigated against Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

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ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai.

Also Read | Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power shares jump. Buy or sell?

ED said it has also investigated two cases under FEMA. Companies under investigation include Reliance Communication Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd.

What are the bank fraud allegations against Anil Ambani Group?

ED investigation into the Reliance Anil Ambani Group revealed that the group was involved in siphoning off of public funds from banks and financial institutions, misuse of IBC Law to fraudulently ring-fence corporate assets for personal use, and diversion of public funds from India to offshore tax havens.

Also Read | Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price jumps 40% this month. Do you own?

"A large part was utilised for the individual benefit of the promoters and their family," the agency said in a statement.

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ED arrests 10 individuals in cases involving Anil Ambani Group

ED has arrested 10 individuals in these cases and filed 6 prosecution complaints under PMLA. Further, one complaint has also been filed under the provisions of FEMA.

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