Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is riding India’s growing middle class to bet that localized retail sales can offset a falling global appetite for high-end Swiss timepieces. The LVMH-owned brand plans to open boutique shops with third-party distributors to shore up sales in a volatile luxury market.
Why India is becoming a key market for mid-luxury Swiss watches
SummarySwiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer plans to grow its presence in India, particularly in major cities, due to increasing demand for premium watches. The brand sees India becoming a key market in the MEITA region while remaining focused on mid-luxury offerings.
Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is riding India’s growing middle class to bet that localized retail sales can offset a falling global appetite for high-end Swiss timepieces. The LVMH-owned brand plans to open boutique shops with third-party distributors to shore up sales in a volatile luxury market.
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