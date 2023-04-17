Why India needs to crack down on packaged food

Manufacturers often mislead consumers by making false health claims, such as fruit juice makers using ‘natural,’ ‘real’ etc. in their brand names. Edible oil makers often sell their product as ‘kachi ghani’ (cold-pressed) with a disclaimer in small font noting that ‘kachi ghani’ is ‘part of the brand name and does not represent the true nature of the product’. Recently, a celebrity promotion advised mothers to feed children biscuits instead of losing sleep over what to cook. The ad was withdrawn after nutritionists pointed out that biscuits made of sugar and milk solids cannot replace a freshly prepared meal.