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Why India’s hotel demand will outpace supply, but Sarovar won’t rush to sign everything

Varuni Khosla
3 min read9 Apr 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Ajay K. Bakaya is the chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts and the director of Louvre Hotels in India
Ajay K. Bakaya is the chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts and the director of Louvre Hotels in India
Summary

Sarovar Hotels is targeting growth in India's hotel sector, focusing on smaller cities and emerging markets where demand exceeds supply. The company remains discerning about new projects and is adapting to mixed-use developments while addressing talent shortages in the hospitality industry.

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Sarovar Hotels & Resorts will go ahead with a selective expansion spree in India’s mid-market segment. While the chain crossed 2,000 crore in revenue last year and is keen on further growth, its leadership wants to be choosy about locations to hedge against rising land costs and project delays.

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts will go ahead with a selective expansion spree in India’s mid-market segment. While the chain crossed 2,000 crore in revenue last year and is keen on further growth, its leadership wants to be choosy about locations to hedge against rising land costs and project delays.

The company, majority-owned by Europe’s Louvre Hotels Group, is increasingly prioritizing tier II and tier III cities where infrastructure-led growth is outpacing the entry of branded players. “Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint. However, high capital costs and a shortage of hospitality talent are complicating the execution of new projects in these emerging hubs, he added.

The company, majority-owned by Europe’s Louvre Hotels Group, is increasingly prioritizing tier II and tier III cities where infrastructure-led growth is outpacing the entry of branded players. “Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint. However, high capital costs and a shortage of hospitality talent are complicating the execution of new projects in these emerging hubs, he added.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

The strategic caution comes as industry forecasts predict India’s room supply will need to hit 350,400 by 2030 to keep pace with demand. Competitors like Lemon Tree Hotels are also racing for market share, yet Sarovar is shifting its focus toward mixed-use developments, combining hotels with branded residences to ensure long-term financial viability.

Despite domestic revenues currently tracking 5-6% below forecasts due to geopolitical tensions and soft sentiment, the group is committed to opening 20 hotels this year. By targeting spiritual circuits and industrial centres, Sarovar aims to capture a domestic travel surge that is increasingly substituting expensive international trips with high-end local locations.

Key Takeaways
  • Sarovar aims to achieve revenue of ₹2,300 crore in 2026 through disciplined hotel expansion.
  • Demand for branded rooms significantly outpaces India's slow-growing premium hotel supply pipeline.
  • High capital costs and rising land prices make stand-alone projects increasingly unviable.
  • Sarovar is pivoting to mixed-use developments and branded residences for better profitability.
  • A shortage of trained hospitality talent remains the industry’s most critical bottleneck.

The hotel chain is targeting 2,300 crore this year, and its next phase of growth will depend as much on viability and execution as on market opportunity.

Small cities leading

“Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman of Sarovar Hotels and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint.

He added that India’s hotel sector is entering a phase in which demand is likely to continue running ahead of new room supply, held back by long project timelines, high capital costs, and approval bottlenecks. At the same time, he said branded operators need to be far more selective about where they expand, especially as land prices rise and staffing challenges intensify.

The Louvre Hotels Group is owned by China’s Jin Jiang International. In India, Sarovar operates across the three-, four- and five-star categories under brands such as Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Golden Tulip and Hometel.

Also Read | Travel shifts could favour India amid global turmoil, says Minor Hotels

The company currently has a portfolio of 150 operating hotels and another 100 hotels under-development hotels across the country. It has about 11,000 rooms across Africa and Nepal. In 2025, it signed 61 hotels, its highest annual tally so far, Bakaya said and has already signed 12 more hotels this year in locations such as Kasauli, Bharatpur and Deoria, and plans to open more than 20 hotels in 2026.

India’s demand for branded hotel rooms is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 8-10% during FY25-28, compared with a likely 5-6% rise in premium hotel room supply, according to ratings firm Icra.

Still, Sarovar is trying to stay disciplined in its growth. Bakaya said the company is becoming more selective about new signings, which is also pushing it towards formats that can offer more diversified or predictable revenue streams. India is likely to see more mixed-use developments that combine hotels with retail, offices, residences or serviced apartments, helping improve project viability for owners and operators alike, he said.

Interest in mixed-use projects

Sarovar is already seeing this play out in the National Capital Region, where it has signed one branded residences-linked project in Greater Noida and another in Ghaziabad, reflecting growing developer interest in hospitality-led mixed-use formats.

Even so, Bakaya said the biggest challenge for management companies today is not necessarily demand, but talent. That issue is especially acute in smaller cities, where trained hospitality workers are harder to find and retain.

Also Read | Luxury hotels are betting big on branded residences and serviced apartments

Sarovar’s largely domestic-demand-driven business has helped cushion it from some of the volatility that has affected more internationally exposed operators

Recently, HVS Anarock managing director (South Asia), Akash Datta, told Mint that the domestic travel opportunity in India is abundant, especially due to the war in West Asia. This summer holiday season, with even a modest shift in outbound leisure travel, may translate into meaningful incremental demand for India’s domestic tourism market.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhy India’s hotel demand will outpace supply, but Sarovar won’t rush to sign everything

Why India’s hotel demand will outpace supply, but Sarovar won’t rush to sign everything

Varuni Khosla
3 min read9 Apr 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Ajay K. Bakaya is the chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts and the director of Louvre Hotels in India
Ajay K. Bakaya is the chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts and the director of Louvre Hotels in India
Summary

Sarovar Hotels is targeting growth in India's hotel sector, focusing on smaller cities and emerging markets where demand exceeds supply. The company remains discerning about new projects and is adapting to mixed-use developments while addressing talent shortages in the hospitality industry.

Gift this article

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts will go ahead with a selective expansion spree in India’s mid-market segment. While the chain crossed 2,000 crore in revenue last year and is keen on further growth, its leadership wants to be choosy about locations to hedge against rising land costs and project delays.

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts will go ahead with a selective expansion spree in India’s mid-market segment. While the chain crossed 2,000 crore in revenue last year and is keen on further growth, its leadership wants to be choosy about locations to hedge against rising land costs and project delays.

The company, majority-owned by Europe’s Louvre Hotels Group, is increasingly prioritizing tier II and tier III cities where infrastructure-led growth is outpacing the entry of branded players. “Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint. However, high capital costs and a shortage of hospitality talent are complicating the execution of new projects in these emerging hubs, he added.

The company, majority-owned by Europe’s Louvre Hotels Group, is increasingly prioritizing tier II and tier III cities where infrastructure-led growth is outpacing the entry of branded players. “Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint. However, high capital costs and a shortage of hospitality talent are complicating the execution of new projects in these emerging hubs, he added.

Also Read | Hotel chains chase demand boom, but like to go asset light

The strategic caution comes as industry forecasts predict India’s room supply will need to hit 350,400 by 2030 to keep pace with demand. Competitors like Lemon Tree Hotels are also racing for market share, yet Sarovar is shifting its focus toward mixed-use developments, combining hotels with branded residences to ensure long-term financial viability.

Despite domestic revenues currently tracking 5-6% below forecasts due to geopolitical tensions and soft sentiment, the group is committed to opening 20 hotels this year. By targeting spiritual circuits and industrial centres, Sarovar aims to capture a domestic travel surge that is increasingly substituting expensive international trips with high-end local locations.

Key Takeaways
  • Sarovar aims to achieve revenue of ₹2,300 crore in 2026 through disciplined hotel expansion.
  • Demand for branded rooms significantly outpaces India's slow-growing premium hotel supply pipeline.
  • High capital costs and rising land prices make stand-alone projects increasingly unviable.
  • Sarovar is pivoting to mixed-use developments and branded residences for better profitability.
  • A shortage of trained hospitality talent remains the industry’s most critical bottleneck.

The hotel chain is targeting 2,300 crore this year, and its next phase of growth will depend as much on viability and execution as on market opportunity.

Small cities leading

“Growth for the industry overall is going to be much bigger in the smaller cities,” Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman of Sarovar Hotels and director at Louvre Hotels India, told Mint.

He added that India’s hotel sector is entering a phase in which demand is likely to continue running ahead of new room supply, held back by long project timelines, high capital costs, and approval bottlenecks. At the same time, he said branded operators need to be far more selective about where they expand, especially as land prices rise and staffing challenges intensify.

The Louvre Hotels Group is owned by China’s Jin Jiang International. In India, Sarovar operates across the three-, four- and five-star categories under brands such as Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Golden Tulip and Hometel.

Also Read | Travel shifts could favour India amid global turmoil, says Minor Hotels

The company currently has a portfolio of 150 operating hotels and another 100 hotels under-development hotels across the country. It has about 11,000 rooms across Africa and Nepal. In 2025, it signed 61 hotels, its highest annual tally so far, Bakaya said and has already signed 12 more hotels this year in locations such as Kasauli, Bharatpur and Deoria, and plans to open more than 20 hotels in 2026.

India’s demand for branded hotel rooms is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 8-10% during FY25-28, compared with a likely 5-6% rise in premium hotel room supply, according to ratings firm Icra.

Still, Sarovar is trying to stay disciplined in its growth. Bakaya said the company is becoming more selective about new signings, which is also pushing it towards formats that can offer more diversified or predictable revenue streams. India is likely to see more mixed-use developments that combine hotels with retail, offices, residences or serviced apartments, helping improve project viability for owners and operators alike, he said.

Interest in mixed-use projects

Sarovar is already seeing this play out in the National Capital Region, where it has signed one branded residences-linked project in Greater Noida and another in Ghaziabad, reflecting growing developer interest in hospitality-led mixed-use formats.

Even so, Bakaya said the biggest challenge for management companies today is not necessarily demand, but talent. That issue is especially acute in smaller cities, where trained hospitality workers are harder to find and retain.

Also Read | Luxury hotels are betting big on branded residences and serviced apartments

Sarovar’s largely domestic-demand-driven business has helped cushion it from some of the volatility that has affected more internationally exposed operators

Recently, HVS Anarock managing director (South Asia), Akash Datta, told Mint that the domestic travel opportunity in India is abundant, especially due to the war in West Asia. This summer holiday season, with even a modest shift in outbound leisure travel, may translate into meaningful incremental demand for India’s domestic tourism market.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhy India’s hotel demand will outpace supply, but Sarovar won’t rush to sign everything
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