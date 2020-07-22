Why Indian SMBs need to approach cyber security more proactively

While cyber security is a constant challenge, the covid-19 pandemic has surely given an edge to cyber criminals trying to exploit people’s fears. “The most common and widely seen crime is by conducting email scams, phishing and ransomware attacks. These emails and messages entice users to open malicious attachments by offering more information related to covid-19 but contain malicious files masked under the guise of links, PDF, mp4 or docx files," said Bhasin.