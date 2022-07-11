Why Infosys and TCS want to expand in tier-II cities

What the numbers may not reflect is the movement of experienced employees, who are key to executing large projects. Setting up more tier-II centres could give companies another lever to retain them. According to a survey by BCG and Nasscom, 70% of IT sector employees prefer hybrid work—a combination of remote and onsite. Given that many went back to hometowns, this also translated to a preference for smaller cities. According to this report, about 65% of IT sector employees want to move out of metros. Tier-II centres would bring the office closer to some employees who moved back to their hometowns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}