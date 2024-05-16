Companies
Why InMobi is banking on 'app-less' consumption, AI-driven user platforms
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Summary
- Tewari says he is working on getting Glance on iOS too, but this may not be easy since Apple rival Google is an investor in Glance. Its other investors are Jio Platforms and Mithril Capital
Bengaluru-based InMobi Group hopes to drive the next leg of growth by transforming its two companies, InMobi and Glance, into artificial intelligence (AI)-powered consumer platforms. The goal is to lure more users to engage with Glance's lock screens on phones and televisions instead of interacting directly with apps.
