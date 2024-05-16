Why InMobi is banking on 'app-less' consumption, AI-driven user platforms

Glance, which became a unicorn in December 2020, offers a smart lock screen platform for Android-based smartphones. Tewari, who refers to the lock screens as "surfaces", is "aiming to build a 'surface economy' by promoting consumption of the internet in a very different way", which he describes as 'app-less' consumption". This does not mean bypassing apps but "simply enabling a very different way of getting the consumer to the app they want to use, with the help of Glance's app-less layer," Tewari said in an interview.