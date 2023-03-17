Why is Credit Suisse in trouble? The banking turmoil explained

The bank has weathered a period of market crises, executive turnover and financial losses. Most notably, it was burned by its connection to the separate collapses of now-bankrupt Greensill Capital and Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. In 2021, the Credit Suisse took a $5 billion hit due to the collapse of Archegos, which was equivalent to more than a year’s worth of profit.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}