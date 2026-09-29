Why is Essar investing $18 billion in a US steel plant? Trump tariffs hold the answer

India's Essar Group is making an $18 billion bet on the US steel industry, with its subsidiary Mesabi Metallics planning a large steel plant in Iowa linked to an iron-ore mine in Minnesota.

The project was announced by US President Donald Trump on Monday. The Iowa facility is expected to produce up to 10 million tonnes of steel annually once fully operational, while the broader project is expected to create thousands of jobs. Production is expected to begin around 2030.

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But why is an Indian conglomerate putting billions of dollars into US steel production? Trump's 50% tariffs on imported steel are a key part of the answer offered by the administration and Essar executives.

Why is Essar investing in US steel? The investment is structured around a fully integrated US supply chain, linking Mesabi Metallics' iron-ore operation in Minnesota to the proposed Iowa steel plant.

Rewant Ruia, chairman of Mesabi Metallics, said his family was investing about $3 billion in the Minnesota iron-ore mine and described the broader plan as a supply chain "from mine to mill".

The Iowa plant is expected to receive iron ore from the Minnesota operation, allowing the company to mine the raw material and manufacture steel within the US.

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The steel plant itself is expected to account for about $15 billion of the project, with the broader investment taking the total to approximately $18 billion.

How do Trump's steel tariffs fit in? The Trump administration has imposed a 50% tariff on foreign steel, raising the cost of exporting steel into the US.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the tariffs were central to the investment, stating that without them, "this mine doesn’t get built, and this steel plant does not get built".

Trump similarly said companies were building in the US "because they don’t want to pay tariffs".

The investment therefore illustrates how the tariff regime is intended to encourage companies to manufacture inside the US rather than export steel into the American market.

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What will the Essar steel plant produce? The Iowa facility is planned to produce up to 10 million tonnes of steel a year once fully built out, which would make it the largest steel plant in the US, according to the White House and company plans.

The first phase is expected to begin production around 2030. Reuters reported that initial production is planned at about 7.5 million tonnes annually before the facility reaches its full capacity.

Trump said the project would create up to 6,000 construction jobs and nearly 2,000 permanent manufacturing and mining jobs. Other reporting puts the permanent Iowa workforce at at least 1,750.

What is the Minnesota connection? The Iowa plant is closely tied to Mesabi Metallics' iron-ore operations in Minnesota.

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The company recently opened a new iron-ore mine in the state's Mesabi Iron Range. The mine is significant to the project because it is intended to provide the raw material for the Iowa steel facility. Reuters reported that Essar has already invested more than $2.5 billion in its Minnesota operations.

Trump described the mine as the first new iron-ore mine in the US in more than 50 years.

"In other words, this steel will be mined, melted, and made right here in the USA, which is something very unusual," Trump said.

What does the investment mean for Essar? For Essar, the project expands its US presence beyond mining into large-scale steel manufacturing.

Essar Group was founded by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia and has operated across sectors including steel, energy and mining. Its Indian assets have included a large steel facility in Hazira, Gujarat, and the Vadinar refinery.

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Mesabi Metallics has been part of Essar's US operations since 2007, when Essar acquired Minnesota Steel, which controlled more than 1.4 billion tonnes of iron-ore resources.

The $18 billion project now connects those US mining operations with a planned steelmaking facility in Iowa — creating the mine-to-mill model that Essar and the Trump administration are highlighting.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.