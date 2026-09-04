Why is Jensen Huang-led Nvidia acquiring AI platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion? Here's what we know

Chipmaker Nvidia is acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) software platform Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday (local time), making it one of the biggest deals for the chipmaker in recent times.

Nvidia acquires Hugging Face In a blog post, Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang wrote, "More than 18 million developers, researchers, and creators use Hugging Face to share more than 3 million models, 500,000 datasets, and 1 million applications. More than 200,000 companies use the platform to discover, evaluate, customize, and deploy AI." He added, "Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem. Developers will choose the models they want, the frameworks they want, the clouds and inference service providers they want, and the computing platforms they want. NVIDIA compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face."

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Why is Nvidia acquiring Hugging Face? In a blog post, Huang wrote that the acquisition aims to scale Hugging Face's platform, strengthen its infrastructure, and expand access to AI for developers and institutions worldwide. However, a TechCrunch report suggests that acquiring Hugging Face could give the chipmaker a strong foothold in the world of open-source AI, as developers of open-source AI models seek to compete with closed AI systems from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

Open-source AI refers to AI models whose underlying technology is made available to others, allowing them to access and inspect it rather than having to use the models exclusively through a company's private service.

According to the report, Nvidia's acquisition of Hugging Face could help the company maintain its dominance in the chip market, which appears to be facing growing challenges despite its aggressive chip-release schedule. Closed-source AI labs, including Google, OpenAI, Amazon, and Anthropic, are increasingly developing their own AI chips to reduce their dependence on Nvidia's hardware.

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By acquiring a platform that supports a strong open-source AI ecosystem, Nvidia could provide customers with alternatives to proprietary AI companies while potentially sustaining demand for its chips. The strategy also aligns with Nvidia's significant investment in developing and supporting its own open AI models.

Additionally, the deal could help Nvidia make a comeback in cloud computing after it reportedly scaled back its own cloud business, DGX Cloud, around last year. However, acquiring Hugging Face, which is already known for helping developers run their AI models using rented computing power, could give the chipmaker a way back into the market without having to build such a business from scratch.

There is also a financial incentive behind the deal. Nvidia has committed to supporting billions of dollars in cloud-computing agreements for its customers, creating a risk that it could be left with unused computing capacity if those customers do not consume all the capacity they have contracted. By owning Hugging Face, Nvidia could potentially redirect that excess capacity to Hugging Face's large customer base, helping generate additional demand for its computing resources.

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The acquisition could eventually strengthen Nvidia’s position across the AI ecosystem, extending its influence beyond chips to the models, developers, and computing infrastructure driving the industry forward.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.