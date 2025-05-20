Why is this driverless car startup changing tack to become a software designer
Ayaan Kartik , Shouvik Das 5 min read 20 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryMinus Zero, which raised $1.7 million seed funding from a group of investors led by Chiratae Ventures in March 2022, has launched a software designed to help India's automakers develop advanced driverless assistance (ADAS) capabilities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Five years ago, a Bengaluru-based startup was founded with the ambition to make the country's first driverless car. However, the company is now changing tack to become a software designer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less