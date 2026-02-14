Why Jio, Anthropic, Ericsson and others have formed the Trusted Tech Alliance — explained

A group of like-minded global companies working across areas such as connectivity, cloud infrastructure to semiconductors, including Jio Platforms and Anthropic, have come together to form a Trusted Tech Alliance, according to a joint statement said.

The alliance was launched at the Munich Security Conference, with 15 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, joining forces to collaborate across borders, as per news agency PTI.

The group will work around a common set of principles to build a trusted technology ecosystem, covering everything from connectivity, and cloud infrastructure to semiconductors, software and artificial intelligence.

What does the alliance seek? These principles are meant to ensure that, regardless of which country a supplier comes from, all companies in the alliance will follow the same commitments of transparency, security and data protection, helping build trust and ensure that the benefits of technology reach people across the world, the news report said.

As technology is changing faster than ever and the global environment is becoming more complex, countries and customers are increasing seeking greater reliability and resilience across technology providers and the services they deliver. They want systems and services that are stable, secure, and dependable, especially as digital tools become more important in daily life and business.

At the same time, there is continued skepticism about digital technologies and their potential negative impact on individuals and societies. In this evolving environment, it is important that companies from across the tech ecosystem come together to address these concerns, the statement said.

In defining the attributes for trusted technology and a set of operating principles to which signatories will adhere, TTA members are committing to work with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can accrue to broader public trust while driving job creation and economic growth, the agency said.

What are the principles that each company agreed to? The Alliance brings together some of the leading companies across the globe, who are committed to a shared set of clear, verifiable practices and principles that manifest how technology can be secure, reliable and responsibly operated, regardless of where it is built or deployed, the report stated.

Participating companies have collectively agreed to five different principles that define what it means to develop, deploy, operate and cooperate as a trusted global technology provider.

The key principles of the alliance include:

— Transparent corporate governance and ethical conduct

— Operational transparency across business practices

— Secure development of technology systems

— Independent assessment to ensure accountability

— Building a robust supply chain and strong security oversight

— Promoting an open, cooperative, inclusive, and resilient digital ecosystem

— Respect for the rule of law and data protection standards.