Karnataka's app-based workers' and drivers' unions have opposed Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's proposal to allow privately owned, white-board two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis through app-based aggregator platforms, warning that the move could undermine the livelihoods of commercial drivers and raise passenger safety concerns, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The Karnataka App-Based Workers' Union and the Swabhimani Chalakara Trade Union, in a joint statement, said allowing private motorcycles and scooters to ferry passengers commercially would create an unequal playing field for auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi drivers who invest in commercially registered vehicles and bear higher operating costs, according to the report.

The unions argued that commercial drivers pay for vehicle permits, commercial insurance, fitness certificates and other regulatory requirements, often after purchasing their vehicles through loans.

Allowing privately registered vehicles to offer the same services without equivalent financial and regulatory obligations would place existing operators at a disadvantage, they said.

They also reportedly alleged that the proposal would benefit ride-hailing aggregator companies by allowing them to expand their fleets without bearing the same regulatory costs associated with commercial vehicles.

Why are Karnataka's drivers opposing white-board bike taxis? The unions' primary objection is that private two-wheelers would be permitted to perform commercial passenger transport without being subject to the same rules as registered commercial vehicles.

They said the arrangement would disadvantage drivers who have invested in commercial vehicles and continue to pay taxes, insurance premiums and permit-related charges to operate legally.

"Two conflicting sets of rules cannot govern two groups performing the same work on the same roads. If white-plate vehicles are allowed to operate commercially, existing commercial drivers must also be exempted from commercial taxes, insurance and permits," the unions said, as per Deccan Herald.

They warned that allowing different regulatory standards for drivers performing identical services could distort competition in the transport sector.

Passenger safety and insurance concerns Apart from the potential impact on livelihoods, the unions flagged concerns over passenger safety and insurance coverage.

They pointed out that insurance policies for privately registered two-wheelers generally cover personal use and may not extend to commercial passenger transportation.

The union emphasied that this could create complications in the event of an accident involving a bike taxi, particularly when passengers seek compensation.

The unions have asked Gadkari to reconsider his proposal and urged the Karnataka government and its Transport Department to maintain their existing regulatory position against allowing white-board two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis.

What has Nitin Gadkari proposed? Gadkari, on 19 November, urged state governments to allow privately owned motorcycles and scooters to ferry passengers through app-based aggregator platforms such as Rapido, Uber and Ola.

Speaking at the 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services' programme, the minister called on states to implement the Centre's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, which provide for the aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys.

He also said he had written to state governments, asking them to permit private two-wheelers to be registered with aggregator platforms for commercial passenger services.

According to a PTI report, Gadkari said Rajasthan was the only state to have fully implemented the guidelines, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had adopted them partially.

"I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative (allowing all non-transport or private motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms) in their respective states as well," he said.

Gadkari says bike taxis could create jobs for millions Defending the proposal, Gadkari said allowing private motorcycles and scooters to operate as bike taxis could generate substantial employment opportunities, particularly for people facing poverty, unemployment and socio-economic disadvantages.

He argued that the initiative could help millions of people earn a livelihood by connecting privately owned vehicles with app-based transport services.

"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should not we provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?" he said.