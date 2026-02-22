Why Kati Patang is pivoting to premium beers and spirits

Global foothold

The premium tilt is beginning to reflect in its numbers, he added. Mild and premium beers—including Saffron Lager, Snappy Wheat and Zesty Amber—accounted for 23% of volumes between April and December 2025, up from 7% in the year-ago period. All its styles are priced 40-50% above mass-market beers. “In India, the route to market for beer companies is largely through strong beer. Our focus in FY27 will now be on building premium brands,” Upadhyay said.