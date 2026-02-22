Why Kati Patang is pivoting to premium beers and spirits

Kati Patang Lifestyle, the maker of Saffron Lager and Bareilly Bold, is sharpening its focus on premium beers and preparing to enter the spirits business.



Co-founder, Shantanu Upadhyay, speaking to Mint exclusively, said it is in advanced discussions to acquire a controlling stake in premium spirits brands and distribution networks, which could expand its addressable market from roughly $1-10 billion while improving margins.