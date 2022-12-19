L&T IDPL sale is not likely to move the needle

The deal helps L&T become asset-light by cutting exposure to its non-core asset-heavy product portfolio. It is also expected to improve its earnings per share (EPS) outlook, albeit not much. According to Jefferies India’s estimates, L&T’s FY24-25 EPS could see 1.5-2% accretion. However, overall, this stake sale is relatively smaller and is unlikely to move the needle for L&T on cash flows. Also, analysts at Jefferies note that L&T IDPL is reflected as a joint venture investment for L&T, so there will be no debt reduction for the consolidated balance sheet from this sale. Remember, investments in a slew of non-core assets have been sour points for L&T investors. Apart from L&T IDPL, L&T also has exposure to Nabha Power Ltd. and Hyderabad Metro rail project.

