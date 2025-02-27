Why Louis Vuitton is struggling but Hermès is not
The Economist 5 min read 27 Feb 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Summary
- Worries that the luxury business is peaking are overblown
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There will be fewer designer handbags and high heels under Christmas trees this year. Spending on personal luxury goods is set to fall by 2% in 2024, according to Bain, a consultancy. Sales of fashion and leather items at LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury conglomerate, have tumbled. Kering, which owns Gucci, has issued a string of profit warnings. Anyone who receives Versace goodies from Santa may feel a little less flattered than usual. The luxury brand is selling 40% of its products at a discount.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less