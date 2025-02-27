Why Louis Vuitton is struggling but Hermès is not

Two trends fuelled the growth of the luxury business. The first was globalisation. Brands that began life catering to Western elites in places such as London, New York and Paris increasingly turned eastwards for growth—and to China in particular, for good reason. In 2000 there were 39,000 dollar millionaires in the country, according to UBS, a bank; by 2023 there were 6m, more than anywhere else other than America, and twice as many as in Britain, the third-biggest home for millionaires. The Chinese market made up around 15% of global personal-luxury-goods sales in 2023, about five times its share in 2000.