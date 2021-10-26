Why luxe realty scripted a comeback

Those investing in luxury housing perhaps always had the money. However, many were waiting for a correction in the market. The pandemic and the stamp duty cuts made the fence-sitters active again. Projects that sold well were either ready or nearing completion. Those with occupancy certificate did well too, mainly because they are exempt from the 5% GST (good and services tax) applied to under-construction home. “I was apprehensive of the stamp duty exemption rollback. But the momentum has continued, because people are buying for individual use. In most cases, customers are upgrading, from standalone south Mumbai buildings to modern buildings with amenities. For the first time, 3 BHK (bedroom, hall and kitchen) flats sold better than 2 BHKs. In luxury projects, bedroom sizes are increasing to 180-200 square feet from 140-150 square feet earlier. Master bedrooms can be even bigger because people want the extra space post covid-19," Rangathan added.