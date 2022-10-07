Why Lyft is eating Uber’s dust4 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Postpandemic, the battle between Uber and Lyft is looking a lot more one-sided
Compared with Uber Technologies, and its global reach and businesses other than rideshare, the purported benefits of a more localized, focused company certainly made sense. But, as the dust settles on the pandemic, Lyft is emerging a little dusted itself. Its distinctions are now looking more like reasons to sell.