Why Lyft is eating Uber’s dust

In a note downgrading his recommendation on the stock in late September, UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley predicted that Lyft’s Covid recovery would be impaired by Uber’s multiplatform benefits—not only to drivers, but riders as well. Lyft has staked much on winning through its “authentic" brand, but it seems bigger is better in rideshare. One silver lining to Lyft’s latest haircut—the valuation kind—is that it might be starting to look attractive to a comparably sized or larger player in a different lane, such as food delivery.

