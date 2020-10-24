Why Merck is playing catch-up in the coronavirus vaccine chase

In subsequent months, Merck formed a partnership with a scientific organization and made an acquisition. It is now working on two vaccine candidates, along with an antiviral treatment for people who fall ill from Covid-19. Last month, Merck began testing its first vaccine in humans and results could come by November. It hopes to produce a single-dose vaccine, perhaps one that can be administered orally. That could make a vaccine easier to scale up for mass vaccinations than the shots some rivals are testing, some of which require more than one dose.