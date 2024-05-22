Why Microsoft is spreading its AI bets to PCs

But Microsoft’s main mission these days is to get its AI assistant, known as Copilot, in front of as many users as it can. It is already doing so by adopting the technology across its powerful base of enterprise software services. But that can also be a slow process—one that depends on big companies’ signing major deals to deploy the Copilot tool and drive its use. Google, by contrast, told its own developers conference last week that it will be embedding its Gemini AI tool directly into its search engine, which powers more than 90% of the world’s internet searches.