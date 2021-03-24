Why Microsoft wants to go for this $10 billion acquisition

“We really just wanted to build a low-key community that was nice to hang out in," said Megan Fox, founder of the independent game development studio Glass Bottom Games. Its first game, Skatebird, is about birds on skateboards. It has a Discord community of about 900 users that Fox said mostly use the server to talk about “birds, or skateboarding." She said the studio also has a channel solely intended for users to “share your attempt at a kickflip." Many Discord servers lean on humor and inside jokes, which is part of the appeal.

