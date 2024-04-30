Why Musk now needs China more than it needs him
Selina Cheng , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Apr 2024, 07:03 PM IST
SummaryChina used Elon Musk’s trip to promote their message that they are open to American businesses, despite rising tensions with the U.S.
HONG KONG—Elon Musk’s whistle-stop trip to Beijing for an audience with China’s Premier Li Qiang highlighted how the power dynamic is shifting between Tesla and the Chinese government.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less