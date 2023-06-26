Why new chip projects are baby steps for India

Why new chip projects are baby steps for India2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Assembly, testing and packaging facilities are a good first step. Such plants can help build a supply chain for advanced components, as well as attract multiple small vendors
On 22 June, US semiconductor firms Micron, Applied Materials and Lam Research announced projects in India, fuelling New Delhi’s hopes of becoming a player in the global supply chain for chips. Mint decodes what these announcements could mean in the long run.
