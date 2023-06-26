Why new chip projects are baby steps for India

On 22 June, US semiconductor firms Micron, Applied Materials and Lam Research announced projects in India, fuelling New Delhi’s hopes of becoming a player in the global supply chain for chips. Mint decodes what these announcements could mean in the long run.

Is India now going to make its own chips?

Not really. Micron’s project is for assembly, testing and packaging, while Applied Materials will open an engineering centre that will develop components for chip manufacturing. Lam Research, unveiled a virtual precision engineering training platform for semiconductor engineers. All of these are part of the process for making semiconductors. Micron comes after a chip is first created using lithography at fabrication plants, also known as fabs. The latter is very expensive since they require specialized machinery, components and equipment. And it needs a vast supply chain, plus uninterrupted power and water.

How will the projects help India’s goals?

Assembly, testing and packaging facilities are a good first step. Such plants can help build a supply chain for advanced components, as well as attract multiple small vendors. Eventually, setting up such a network may attract a chip fab to India, once a more robust semiconductor assembly and packaging network is set-up. The new projects will help India progress toward setting up its own semiconductor ecosystem, thus making India less dependent on other nations for chip supplies. In the long run, this will boost multiple sectors beyond electronics — such as automobiles, appliances and machinery.

What does it mean for the state-owned fab?

Mohali’s Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) is expected to be ‘modernized’. Under a $10-billion semiconductor production-linked incentive scheme, the Centre is seeking proposals from firms to take over and modernize the fab. The new testing and component development facilities may boost SCL’s ability to attract investments from global chipmakers.

Can chip facilities help India geopolitically?

Countries that have chip making and assembly plants can gain significant strategic advantages and, importantly, de-risk from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which has a global chip fab market share of 55%. Given the geopolitical tensions involving China, dependence on Taiwan can prove fragile. The new facilities in India can help attract smaller companies to cater to bigger ones such as Micron, which in turn can help build a circular economy in the semiconductor space.

What impact can these facilities have on jobs?

Micron said its project will create up to 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs. Lam Research said that its platform will train up to 60,000 engineers over 10 years. Vivek Tyagi, advisor to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said that while fabs are largely automated, it is the assembly and testing plants that will generate more jobs. They also require engineers to be upskilled. India is already a key contributor to semiconductor design but lacks hardware engineers. The new facilities can help create that pool.