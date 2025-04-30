Why new Wegovy deals won’t restore Novo Nordisk’s obesity lead

Being second in what might become the largest drug category in history is hardly a failure. But the bigger concern is that Novo Nordisk isn’t just trailing Lilly in injectables—it also lacks a clear answer to Lilly’s promising oral pipeline. On Thursday, Lilly is expected to provide an update on its experimental once-daily GLP-1 pill, orforglipron. Earlier this month, the company said the drug met its goals in a late-stage trial, helping diabetes patients lose weight. Several more studies are expected to be released in the coming months. If successful, orforglipron could launch as soon as 2026, with analysts projecting multibillion-dollar annual sales. Right now, Novo Nordisk doesn’t seem to have an answer.