Why Nithin Kamath wants corporate tax raised to 27% from 25% instead of 2% CSR: ‘Is the spend really necessary?’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has questioned whether India’s mandatory 2% CSR spending actually makes a difference, and suggested that companies could instead pay more tax to fund social programmes.

Nithin Kamath proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 27% from 25% and allowing the government to direct the additional revenue towards areas where it can potentially have greater social impact.

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His argument centres on a fundamental question: should companies be required to spend a fixed share of their profits on social projects, or should the focus be on where the money can achieve the greatest long-term results?

Why Kamath questions India’s 2% CSR rule

View full Image View full Image Kamath said businesses often lack the expertise, time and institutional capacity to determine which social projects will deliver the greatest impact. (AI generated image)

Nithin Kamath said in his post on X that businesses often lack the expertise, time and institutional capacity to determine which social projects will deliver the greatest impact.

He argued that companies may naturally choose projects close to their operations, a tendency that could contribute to CSR spending being concentrated in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, rather than in areas that may have greater need.

The 2% requirement can also turn spending itself into the target, Kamath said, rather than encouraging companies to assess whether their projects are producing measurable outcomes.

“The problem with mandatory CSR is that I don't think most businesses really have the bandwidth or expertise to figure out what can create the most impact.”

He added that companies can have a short-term bias even when social problems require sustained investment over many years.

Trees and schools show the problem with CSR targets Kamath used environmental and education projects to illustrate the difference between measuring expenditure and measuring impact.

“Planting X lakh trees” can provide a straightforward CSR target, he said, but the more meaningful questions are whether companies plant native species and whether those trees survive for a decade.

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The same principle applies to education infrastructure. Building a school or adding classrooms is easy to quantify, but the ultimate measure should be whether students are learning.

“When you tell businesses to spend X%, you run the risk of incentivising CSR spending to optimise for the wrong things.”

Kamath also pointed to governance and the risk of leakage, arguing that the greater the emphasis on deploying a predetermined budget, the greater the possibility of resources being wasted or misused.

Kamath’s alternative: Raise corporate tax to 27% Instead of requiring companies to spend 2% of profits on CSR, Kamath suggested increasing the corporate tax rate from 25% to 27%.

“Maybe instead of a 2% CSR mandate, corporate tax could be 27% instead of 25%.”

Under his proposal, the additional tax revenue would be collected by the government, which could then decide where the money would have the greatest impact.

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Kamath argued that such a system could potentially distribute resources more evenly across India because government spending would not necessarily follow the geographical footprint of profitable companies.

But he also acknowledged a key question surrounding the proposal: whether the government would allocate the money more effectively.

“Of course, the obvious question is: would the government allocate it any better?”

Nithin Kamath says CSR can become a 2% target Kamath also raised what he described as an unintended consequence of the 2% figure: anchoring.

Once companies are told that CSR spending should equal 2% of profits, businesses may begin treating that figure as the appropriate target rather than a minimum requirement, he argued.

That could matter particularly when companies have the capacity to spend more. Firms that might otherwise have allocated 5% or 10% of profits to social initiatives could instead settle around the mandated figure.

“When times are good, businesses hit 2%. When times are bad, spending naturally falls along with profits. So companies that might otherwise have chosen to spend 5%, 10%, or more may simply anchor themselves to 2%.”

How Zerodha approaches social investment Nithin Kamath contrasted his concerns about mandatory CSR with Zerodha’s own approach to social investment.

“At Zerodha, we've allocated ~10% of our profits towards what we call "investing for the future," mostly through the @RainmatterOrg. The keyword for me is investing.”

He said the distinction matters because social spending should ultimately be judged by the outcomes it creates rather than simply by how much money is deployed.

Also Read | Companies that spend on CSR even when bleeding red

“Maybe the real question shouldn't be how much companies spend on CSR. It should be how much long-term impact the money creates.”

For Kamath, that is the central issue in the debate over mandatory CSR: whether a fixed spending requirement encourages companies to solve social problems over the long term or simply meet a prescribed financial target.