Why Nvidia needs to appeal to a bigger crowd

Being recognized for that will be a longer and slower process, though. Nvidia’s second largest business unit, graphics processors for gaming PCs, is on track to generate a little under $12 billion in revenue this year and is about a tenth the size of its data center segment. The company’s automotive segment is expected to grow to about $2 billion in revenue in the next fiscal year, though the company says total automotive revenue that year would be more like $5 billion if counting the data center computing necessary to power self-driving cars.