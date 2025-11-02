Why Pfizer can still prevail in the obesity fight with Novo Nordisk

During the negotiation process, Novo offered the same unconventional two-step structure it is offering now, a plan in which it would first pay Metsera upon signing in exchange for nonvoting shares, after which Metsera would distribute that cash to shareholders as a dividend. Full ownership would be transferred only after regulatory approval. Novo’s workaround was meant to sidestep any regulatory concerns, letting Metsera shareholders walk away with immediate cash no matter what. But Metsera’s board ultimately opted to proceed with Pfizer, citing regulatory uncertainty to closing a deal with Novo, likely given its leading position in the GLP-1 market.