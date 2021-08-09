Why pharma API is the flavour of the season

“To say that valuations are frothy is an understatement," said Vishal Nevatia, managing partner at True North, a home-grown PE fund. “The key call that people need to take is how long will the liquidity that has been pumped in by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks continue. If inflation in the US picks up and interest rates increase, then there will be a huge question mark on valuations. That is a very difficult call because nobody knows what will happen. We are in uncharted territory," Nevatia said. “This kind of stimulus, both fiscal and monetary, has never been seen before."

