Why PhysicsWallah is betting on schools to fix what coaching can’t
After building a test-prep empire, edtech firm PhysicsWallah is pushing into K–12, arguing that earlier intervention will deliver stronger long-term outcomes.
NEW DELHI: PhysicsWallah built its business by fixing what India’s school system often does not, helping students crack high-stakes entrance exams such as JEE and NEET. Now, in a counter-intuitive next phase of growth, the edtech company is betting that the only durable way to improve coaching outcomes is to go back and fix school education itself.