Why Prada chose a 38-year-old Chinese restaurant for its latest pop-up

The artist and L.A. native Martine Syms chose the venue for Prada Mode and created a site-specific installation called HelLA World, a commentary on her love-hate relationship with the city. The piece’s ticker-tape monitors wound around the walls and into the parking lot, telegraphing messages—some of which came from event guests, who messaged them in—on a bright pink background. Syms is a regular at the restaurant, for Sunday dinners and on Christmas, one of its most popular days. “When I was invited to do this project, I had literally just, the day before, said I wanted to throw a party here," she says. “Genghis Cohen is very unassuming, and then you go in and you’re like, This is tight."