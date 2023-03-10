Adani Group's listed firms witnessed a mixed sentiment on Friday as many rating agencies have lowered their outlook on these entities. The worst to take the hit would be Adani Enterprises (AEL) which is the most valued firm in the group in terms of market share. Rating agencies such as CARE and India Rating have trimmed their outlook on Gautam Adani-backed group's flagship firm. In recent times, other Adani firms have also witnessed a trim in their outlook. The problem that has raised concern in Adani companies would be their cash flows and financial flexibility.

