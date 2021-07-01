Why Reliance Industries giga-factory for hydrogen could be a game-changer

Hydrogen is different. It can play a role in the power sector as a zero-carbon fuel, but it probably has more value in industrial processes that need high heat, historically supplied by natural gas, coal, or oil. Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB is planning to make zero-carbon steel within five years using hydrogen. Doing so in a zero-emissions way—that is, using electrolyzers powered by renewables to isolate hydrogen atoms from water molecules, rather than deriving hydrogen from fossil fuels—depends on a number of factors, beginning with competitive cost. Cost is a function of supply, which is in turn a function of manufacturing cost—which is where Ambani’s gigafactory-sized ambition comes in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}