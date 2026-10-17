Why Renault is betting on hybrids in EV ‘outlier’ India

NEW DELHI: When Stephane Deblaise took charge of Renault’s India operations a little over a year ago, he brought a lesson from South Korea: car buyers do not necessarily replace their petrol or diesel cars with electric vehicles (EVs).
His first year in India has reinforced that view. Buyers still weigh engine performance, fuel efficiency, technology and price before choosing a car, the 54-year-old French chief executive told Mint. “The big picture I understood very quickly,” he said. “Engines are very important. Value is very important.”