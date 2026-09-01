Why Sashidhar Jagdishan chose to leave HDFC Bank, refused another term at India’s largest private bank

Sashidhar Jagdishan’s departure from HDFC Bank surprised investors and employees alike. The bank officially said that he would not seek another term. It did not publicly explain his reasons. However, reports suggest a deeper leadership disagreement shaped his decision.

Sashidhar Jagdishan has spent around three decades with India’s largest private sector bank. He became chief executive in 2020, succeeding long-serving leader Aditya Puri.

His second term ends on 26 October 2026. The board tried persuading him to continue, according to its regulatory filing. Jagdishan remained firm, forcing the bank to accelerate its succession process.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main reasons behind Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision to leave HDFC Bank? ⌵ Sashidhar Jagdishan's departure from HDFC Bank is attributed to leadership disagreements with the new chairman, Rajiv Kumar, and pressures related to governance and performance, including resistance to proposed team changes and strategic transformations. 2 How did Sashidhar Jagdishan's leadership affect HDFC Bank's stock performance? ⌵ During Jagdishan's tenure, HDFC Bank's stock underperformed compared to peers, even as domestic mutual fund ownership increased. The stock struggled due to challenges following the merger with HDFC Ltd and broader market sentiments. 3 What is the expected impact of Jagdishan's resignation on HDFC Bank's future leadership? ⌵ Jagdishan's resignation has led to an urgent search for his successor. The new CEO will need to address governance concerns and execute strategies to restore confidence among investors while navigating regulatory approvals. 4 Why did HDFC Bank's board attempt to persuade Sashidhar Jagdishan to seek another term? ⌵ HDFC Bank's board valued Jagdishan's leadership, particularly his role in the successful completion of a significant merger, and believed continuity under his guidance was crucial for navigating ongoing challenges. 5 What challenges does HDFC Bank face following Jagdishan's exit? ⌵ HDFC Bank faces significant challenges including a leadership transition under time constraints, ongoing governance and regulatory issues, and the need to regain market confidence while executing proposed transformations.

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The immediate tension reportedly involved new chairman Rajiv Kumar’s plans for major changes, according to Bloomberg.

Kumar joined the bank in June with extensive government and banking experience. He wanted faster loan growth, stronger technology investments, and solutions to older problems. According to Bloomberg, he also favoured replacing some senior executives around Jagdishan.

Jagdishan apparently resisted parts of this proposed overhaul. He preferred protecting several executives whom he trusted and supported. Instead of removing those colleagues, he chose to leave after completing his term, Bloomberg reported. This reported disagreement appears central to explaining his unexpected exit.

Yet the resignation also followed wider pressure around governance and performance. Jagdishan’s tenure included regulatory concerns involving digital platforms and overseas operations.

The bank also faced questions about certain deposit practices. In July, its board penalised Jagdishan and two executives over “business overreach”.

Also Read | HDFC Bank share price rises 2% even as CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan resigns

Earlier, former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, following disagreements about internal practices. HDFC Bank rejected several governance allegations while regulators publicly defended the lender. Still, repeated controversies created an uncomfortable background for Jagdishan’s possible extension.

Reports also indicated divided opinions within the Reserve Bank of India, according to Bloomberg. Some senior officials reportedly supported another term while others had reservations. Jagdishan apparently wanted backing from both the institution and the regulator. He was unwilling to lobby directors or bargain for another tenure.

HDFC: Business challenges Business challenges added further strain. HDFC Bank has struggled after merging with Housing Development Finance Corporation in 2023. The merger brought many long-term home loans, pressuring liquidity and profit margins. Investors also questioned whether the bank could restore faster growth.

Its shares have significantly underperformed banking benchmarks in 2026. That weakness increased demands for sharper execution and clearer leadership. Kumar’s proposed reset, therefore, arrived during a difficult period.

Jagdishan’s decision was ultimately personal, but several pressures reportedly converged. He faced demands to change his leadership team and accelerate the bank’s transformation, according to Bloomberg.

Governance concerns and regulatory uncertainty complicated his chances of receiving another full term. Weak market confidence made every strategic disagreement more serious.

HDFC Bank must now identify a successor and secure regulatory approval. The selection could determine whether Kumar’s proposed overhaul moves forward. It will also test the bank’s reputation for orderly leadership transitions, according to Bloomberg.

The search begins without a prepared candidate, increasing short-term uncertainty for investors. An outsider could bring change, while an internal leader may offer continuity. Both choices carry risks.